Long TSA lines plague CVG, airports across the country: What to know if you're traveling soon

CINCINNATI — Airports across the country are seeing long wait times at security checkpoints as the Department of Homeland Security shutdown continues, leading unpaid TSA agents to call out or quit.

While the CVG Airport isn’t a major travel hub, wait times have been longer than normal — especially with spring break underway. Still, many larger airports that travelers are flying to and from are dealing with much worse.

“I do really think that the next couple of days are gonna be really bad,” said Dave Hershberger, president of Prestige Travel Leaders. “I do think it’ll get worse before it gets better.”

WATCH: What to know if you're traveling in the upcoming days

Long TSA lines plague airports across the country: What to know if you're traveling soon

We spoke with passengers landing at CVG on Monday morning, many of whom said they had to wait in long lines before getting through TSA.

“I got there four hours before the flight, and I barely made my flight,” said Chris Camacho, who flew to Cincinnati from Atlanta.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport’s website asks passengers to arrive at least four hours early due to the federal partial shutdown.

Deonta Waller also flew into CVG from Atlanta on Monday. She said she had to rebook her flight due to the long lines.

“I got in at 1:56 a.m., I arrived at my boarding gate at 6 a.m., my flight boarded at 6:55 am,” said Waller.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport are also seeing incredibly long TSA lines. Houston had to close most of its security checkpoints, leaving wait times up to 270 minutes according to its website. New Orleans saw 6-hour wait times on Monday morning, per CNN.

Hershberger, a local travel agent, said his biggest piece of advice to travelers who may experience these delays is to arrive as early as possible.

“Arrive early — maybe five hours early ... I normally don’t say this, but if it’s close, drive for the next couple of days,” Hershberger said.

While he believes the next few days are going to be just as bad, if not worse, when it comes to TSA lines. Hershberger said the good news is it hopefully won’t last much longer.

“I think this is the kinda thing that is gonna force it to a head and make something happen,” he said.

Hershberger advises anyone traveling in the next few days to check TSA wait times through your departure airport's website.

I reached out to major airlines to ask what options customers have who miss their flight due to long TSA lines. Southwest Airlines told me passengers will be rebooked without additional costs. Delta Airlines said they will make efforts to rebook customers, but says to be aware that many flights are booked due to spring break. They added that additional costs will be determined on a case-by-case basis.