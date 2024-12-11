Local Allegiant pilots hit the picket lines at CVG demanding a better contract

HEBRON, Ky — Local Allegiant pilots are on the picket lines at CVG in hopes of getting a better contract.

The pilots, who are members of the Teamsters Local 2118, said the want better pay and a better work-life balance, something they've been working toward for the last four years.

The Teamsters said the union voted an overwhelming 97.4 percent vote to authorize a strike if the carrier fails to reach an agreement for its 1,300 pilots.

Dozens of pilots held up signs making their message loud and clear Wednesday morning.

The Allegiant pilots at CVG joined other pilots nationwide who are part of the Teamsters union.

The union has been working with Allegiant on their behalf but hasn't been able to come to an agreement.

Allegiant pilots said they're some of the most overworked and underpaid in the entire airline industry.

The airline travels to and from 20 cities across the United States from CVG.

If the pilots do go on strike, it's not clear if flights will be affected.

"We want to see better work rules [and] more pay," said Steven Clary, captain based out of CVG. "We're substantially underpaid compared to our peers, especially at a lot of the major airlines that have gotten contracts in the last couple of years, which it took them 9-12 months to get a contract."

The pilots are hoping this will get Allegiant's attention to speed up the process and make a fair agreement.