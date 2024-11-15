Frontier Airlines hides green piggy banks around Cincinnati with $1,000 flight vouchers inside

CINCINNATI — You can win free flight vouchers if you find one of five green piggy banks hidden around downtown Cincinnati.

Frontier Airlines announced Friday morning that it has hidden five green piggy banks throughout downtown Cincinnati.

Inside each piggy bank, you'll find a $1,000 flight voucher and a one-year membership in Frontier's Discount Den Low Far Travel Club, which unlocks reduced fares.

Frontier offers nonstop flights from CVG to places like Orlando, Denver, Tampa, Las Vegas and more. But treasure hunters beware - even though Frontier's base fares are lower cost than most, they aren't all-inclusive. If you want to have a carry-on bag, or pick your seats together as a family, there will be an upcharge on top of the base fares.

Frontier hid 40 piggy banks all across the country in cities like Atlanta and Dallas.

Even after the piggy banks have all been found, Frontier said five additional winners will be chosen through an online sweepstakes, which you can enter here.

Here's what the piggy banks look like:

Happy hunting Tri-State!