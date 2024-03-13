Report: CVG named one of top worldwide airports for customer experience

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was named as one of the world’s top airports for customer experience in the Airport Service Quality Awards.

Specifically, CVG was named one of North America’s top three airports serving five to 15 million passengers per year. CVG is also one of eight airports in the world being inducted into the ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence, a recognition given to airports that have won multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period.

The awards are conducted by the Airports Council International World in partnership with travel technology company Amadeus.

“Delivering an excellent customer experience continues to be a shared priority for all of us at CVG,” CVG CEO Candace McGraw said in a press release. “We are proud to be included in this year’s Roll of Excellence for the Airport Service Quality Awards, a distinction based on direct, positive passenger feedback over the last five years.”

In total, over 600,000 passengers were surveyed about 30 performance indicators regarding their airport experience.

“The Airport Service Quality Awards celebrate more than outstanding customer experience; it recognizes the innovation and dedication of the entire airport team,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in the release. “Congratulations to CVG for your hard work that is redefining the airport experience.”