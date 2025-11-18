Allegiant pilots picket for fair contract as labor dispute continues

HEBRON, Ky. — More than 1,000 pilots are hitting the picket line as part of a nationwide effort to get what they call fair treatment from Allegiant Airlines.

Brent Farwick, a first officer for the airline, said he and 1,300 other pilots are demanding what they consider an industry-standard contract with work rules, compensation and fairness.

"The faith in the company is waning," Farwick said.

Fairwick said a pilot shortage is already impacting operations. But the Allegiant pilots we spoke with said that if they don't get a fair contract with better benefits, they fear they may lose some of their colleagues to competitor airlines.

"We're losing pilots to other airlines, and that is ultimately affecting the routes that we can fly out of Cincinnati and the other 22 bases that we have," Farwick said.

Farwick said if the negotiation process draws out too long and they get too understaffed, it could affect thousands of flights for travelers like Brian Jones.

"I hope that they get what they want ... I understand it," Jones said. "I'm not sure that I would be as understanding if I (were) trying to get home on Thanksgiving or go home, but I certainly understand it."

Jones said he flies with Allegiant because he's able to get non-stop flights at an affordable price.

"It's a double-edged sword for us as a consumer. I'm glad Allegiant rates are so low, but I understand that if they do get the pay that they want and deserve, their rates will go up," Jones said.

Farwick said he just wants to see a better contract so they can serve the community in the greater Cincinnati area and across the country.