Woman who pleaded guilty to hitting 3 young children with car in Walnut Hills receives prison sentence

CINCINNATI — The woman who pleaded guilty to hitting three young children with her car in Walnut Hills last year has been sentenced to four to six years in prison.

Jada Luckey pleaded guilty in January to four counts of felonious assault after police said she hit three children ages 3 and younger before attempting to also hit an adult while driving near The Alms apartment building on Victory Parkway in July 2025.

Video provided to WCPO 9 shows Luckey involved in a fight outside the apartment building. She then can be seen getting back into her car, where she crashes into a metal railing and brick barrier before hitting three children.

We were told that two of the children got up immediately after the crash. However, prosecutors said in court last year that the youngest child was dragged under the vehicle and may never walk again.

Police said Luckey told officers she had been using drugs and alcohol throughout the day before the crash.

On Wednesday, Luckey was sentenced to four years for each count. All sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning her total sentence will be four to six years in prison. Luckey also received credit for 203 days of time served.