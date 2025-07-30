CFD: Driver hits 3 children, all aged 3 or younger, in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A driver crashed into three children, all aged 3 or younger, in Walnut Hills Wednesday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department District 1 said.

Our crews responded to the 2500 block of Victory Parkway Wednesday, finding Cincinnati police officers blocking off the scene of an apparent crash near The Alms apartment building.

Handrails near a walkway adjacent to the apartment building appear to be dented with pieces of what appear to be broken cinder blocks along the ground.

Cincinnati Fire officials did not say what condition the three children were in after the crash.

We reached out to Cincinnati police, who have not provided any additional details at this time.

This story will be updated when we receive more information.