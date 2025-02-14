West Chester aircraft parts supplier, employee accused of illegally exporting to Russia

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A 43-year-old working for an aircraft parts supplier in West Chester is accused of participating in a scheme to illegally send parts to Russia and Russian airline companies.

Loveland resident Daniela Friery and two other Flighttime Enterprises Inc. employees living in Florida are charged with multiple counts of violating the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA), according to a release from the office of Kenneth L. Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Flighttime Enterprises is an American subsidiary of a Russian aircraft parts supplier. According to the release and unsealed indictment, Flighttime and the three employees "knowingly and willfully" violated and evaded export restrictions put on Russia to ship aircraft parts to Russia or Russian users following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The three are accused of mislabeling shipments, providing false certifications and using other companies or countries to hide the actual destination for their parts.

One example provided in the indictment says Friery, listed as the contact person for Flighttime's West Chester office, removed all mention of the Russian recipient of three specific aircraft receivers in documents and instead created documents that listed intermediate countries as recipients.

Friery is also accused of orchestrating the purchase, sale and shipment of a low-pressure turbine from the U.S. to Russia without the required license.

Flighttime, Friery and the other two defendants are also charged with conspiracy to commit smuggling and multiple counts of smuggling, as well as one count of conspiring to launder monetary instruments.