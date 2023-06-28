Violence prevention advocates call for city-wide response to increase in gun violence

CINCINNATI — There have been 162 shootings reported across Cincinnati this year, largely contributing to the city's 34 homicides, according to police data.

More than 40 of the shootings have been concentrated in the Over-the-Rhine, Roselawn and West End neighborhoods, but gun violence prevention advocates who gathered Tuesday said it would take a city-wide response to the problem to reduce the bloodshed.

The familiar story of guns being involved in violence, including five people injured in two shootings Sunday alone, still hurts for people like Teaira Powell with Peace and Hope Lifestyle.

"Having people close to me get shot and killed, it's kind of hard to see it happen," she said.

Pastor Ennis Tait and the Community Peace Builders Network called leaders from around the city to gather at St. James Episcopal Church Tuesday to form a multi-prong approach to ending gun violence.

"There's strength in numbers," Powell said. "We are looking at different solutions to help curb the gun violence in this city, and we can only do that if everybody is working together."

The plan included leaders like Rodney Christian with the Westwood Community Council who said they're calling on everyone available to show up and join the fight against violence.

"They all need to be packing the house right now saying what can I do," Christian said.

Christian said one major solution is for people to speak up when they know something about a gunman or a criminal act.

"There's a lot of places these shooters go. They've got families. They shop somewhere. I think everyone needs to be on board on this," he said.

Powell agreed.

"If people know who are doing these shootings, they have to get them off the streets," she said, "because they may not be targeting you, but they may accidentally hit you or someone else."

Police are still looking for information that could help them find a shooter in Sunday's shootings.

Anyone with information can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (513)352-3040.