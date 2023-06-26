CPD: 3 people shot in OTR, 1 in critical condition

CINCINNATI — Three people were shot in Over-the-Rhine Sunday evening near the intersection of 13th and Clay Street, according to Cincinnati police.

Two of the shooting victims were transported to UC Medical Center in stable condition, however one of the victims was said to have suffered critical injuries, per police on scene. Police said a fourth person was grazed by shrapnel but refused treatment.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in a busy area of OTR. Police were seen canvassing the area as they investigated the shootings.

If you have any tips or information on this shooting please contact Cincinnati Police District 1 at 513-352-3505 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.