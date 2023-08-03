Vevay police officer suspended without pay after child exploitation charge

VEVAY, Ind. — The Vevay Town Council meeting was remarkably short Wednesday as there was only one item on the agenda and little comment from the councilmen.

The item at hand was what to do with police officer Kyle Davis following his arrest on child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.

Davis was arrested while on duty and in uniform Tuesday, July, 25 by Madison police officers as he was leaving the Switzerland County Sheriff's Department. According to court documents, a girl told officials Davis tried to record video of her while she was using the bathroom at his home.

A forensic examination of Davis's phone found searches including "spycams," "teen sex" and "voyeurism." Court documents say Davis also had images of two prepubescent girls on his phone.

RELATED | Vevay police officer accused of attempted voyeurism, child exploitation

The three council members — Larry Jones, Keith Smith and Chris Riley — voted unanimously to suspend Davis without pay until the conclusion of his legal battle, and then refused to comment further.

"With that, we're not going to say anything else tonight," Councilman Riley said.

"There's nothing else we can say," Councilman Jones added.

While they didn't talk, the development from the council and the case against Davis has been the talk of the small town.

"He's sick," said Linda McKinzie. "I mean, if he's guilty and they've got the evidence, get him out of here."

Mckinzie wanted to make sure the legal system worked well, whether that meant the return of a guilty verdict or not.

"I hope they get it right, but from the sounds of things he really needs to be thoroughly investigated," she said.

Debbie Lay said she hoped the arrest of an officer doesn't reflect poorly on the other officers and deputies in the region that she said she admires.

"We just have a lot of cops in this county that are good cops, and it's sad for them," Lay said. "Everybody looks down on all them."

Davis's next court appearance is scheduled as a pretrial conference set for Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. and a jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.