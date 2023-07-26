Vevay police officer accused of attempted voyeurism, child exploitation

MADISON, Ind. — A Vevay police officer was arrested while on duty Tuesday after he was accused of attempting to record video of an underage girl without her knowledge.

Madison police said 37-year-old Kyle J. Davis is charged with attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism after a months-long investigation.

According to court documents, a girl told officials a male family friend tried to record video of her while she was using the bathroom. She said she attempted to use the bathroom while at a birthday party at Davis's home, but was cut off by Davis, who said he needed to use the bathroom first.

When she went inside the bathroom, the girl said she found a phone concealed by clothing pointed at the toilet. She told officials she picked it up and saw it was recording.

Court documents say Davis originally told police the girl had not been in his home before telling them later that day that she had been there "numerous times to babysit his children, but that he had forgotten." He also told police it could have been his child who tried to record the girl.

A forensic examination of Davis's phone found searches including "spycams," "teen sex" and "voyeurism." Court documents say Davis also had images of two prepubescent girls on his phone.

Davis is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Madison police said the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Teacher suing Lakota, alleges district denied her time off to get needed service dog

PE teacher at Riverside Academy arrested, accused of soliciting student for sexual activity