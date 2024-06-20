Supervised release ends for ex-Cincinnati councilwoman Tamaya Dennard

CINCINNATI — Four years after a public bribery scandal rocked Cincinnati City Hall, ex-councilwoman Tamaya Dennardis finally a free woman again.

On Thursday, United States District Judge Susan Dlott terminated Dennard's court-ordered supervised release.

She had pleaded guilty and served a year in federal prison before being released to the community in May 2022.

Dennard and two other council members — P.G. Sittenfeld and Jeff Pastor — were convicted and sentenced to federal prison for accepting cash as part of a scheme to exchange their votes for money.

Dennard accepted $15,000 in exchange for her votes, according to her plea.

Pastor pleaded guilty and is serving a two-year prison sentence.

Six months after Pastor took office in 2017, FBI agents say he began soliciting bribes in exchange for official action on two development projects.

Sittenfeld was convicted at trial and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

He served about 4 1/2 months of his sentence.

Last month, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Sittenfeld's motion for release from prison while his case is under appeal.

Sittenfeld has insisted he didn't break the law by accepting $20,000 in campaign donations from undercover FBI agents posing as developers because he supported development.