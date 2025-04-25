'They need somebody' | Former bingo hall transformed into teen ministry space in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — The West Side Harvest Center on a Saturday night is a cacophony of sounds.

The sharp crack of a pool cue, the smack of a gaga ball against the walls of the pit and excited shrieks in the final moments of a song in the video game Guitar Hero.

Every Saturday, the West Side Harvest Center, a new youth ministry, opens its doors for the “180 Nights” program, named after the director’s decision many years ago to take a different direction in his life.

Get a peek inside a 180 Night:

Former bingo hall becomes teen ministry space

The weekly event takes place in the former Mad Max Bingo hall on Harrison Avenue, which closed two years ago.

The space now buzzes with activity as teens play pool, arcade classics and more under the supervision of volunteers.

"Being able to be there for them when they need somebody, that doesn't, I don't think that ever changes," said Brittany Wilson, director of West Side Harvest Center.

Brittany and James Wilson, along with Mark and Janice Rosenblum, are behind this new nonprofit youth ministry. All of the positions are volunteer, and the organization is not connected to any church.

The center aims to provide emotional support to teens. Their mission addresses a study showing only 60% of teens feel they have the emotional support they need.

"The reality is genuinely caring about having a relationship with our community and being in debt, wanting to give the same opportunities to this next generation that was given to us many years ago," said James Wilson, director of West Side Harvest Center.

While the founders say their relationship with Jesus brought new meaning to their lives, religion has a minimal presence during the Saturday night gatherings. Beyond 10 minutes of gospel and a cross, the focus is on creating a safe, fun environment.

"I don't feel complete in my life unless I am doing what God has called me to do. I'm a debtor," said Marc Rosenblum, CEO of West Side Harvest Center and the nearby Bargains and Buyouts.

Similarly, James said he wants to provide the same mentorship he received in his childhood.

“Even though my parents were at home, I really didn't feel comfortable talking about some issues and stuff that I was going through," he said.

All teens attend with parental permission, and the program is offered at no cost to participants.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.