Cincinnati Public Schools refuses Trump administration's demand to dismantle DEI

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools says it will not sign a letter from the Trump administration asking school districts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and initiatives in K-12 schools.

The Department of Education sent letters to state education organizations and local districts on April 3 to get them to certify they will comply with the Trump administration's interpretation of civil rights law. Not complying could cost these districts federal funding.

“Federal financial assistance is a privilege, not a right," the department said in a press release. "When state education commissioners accept federal funds, they agree to abide by federal antidiscrimination requirements."

For CPS, that would be a funding loss of about 22% of its budget, according to Policy Matters Ohio.

“I think it’s out of touch," CPS parent Kate Elliott told WCPO.

Elliott has two children who attend Pleasant Ridge Montessori. She said that as a parent, she’s aware of the financial risk the district might face but hopes CPS stands by its decision.

"It makes me sad that the leaders of our nation think that that’s the solution, if you’re going to bemoan the performance of public schools and then threaten to take away their funding," Elliott said. "A lot of institutions that I thought wouldn’t have caved have been caving."

Watch the full breakdown of what this means for CPS below:

Cincinnati Public Schools refuses the Trump administration's demand to dismantle DEI

Late Thursday, in three cases, federal judges have paused the Trump administration’s effort to cut off money from public schools with DEI programs.

In a statement to WCPO, CPS said, "Cincinnati Public Schools has not signed the 'Reminder of Legal Obligations' letter, issued by the U.S. Department of Education on April 3. Cincinnati Public Schools is well-aware of its legal obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Constitution and laws of the United States and State of Ohio."

"Cincinnati Public Schools follows the law and will continue to follow the law," Board President Dr. Kareem Moffett said. "The district's policies, programs and activities do not discriminate against students on the basis of race or any other protected characteristics. CPS did not sign the letter because the district's policies and programs are supportive and welcoming to all students."

Elliot said she hopes "people with deep enough pockets" can step in and fill that gap from federal funding.

You can read the full letter from the U.S Department of Education below: