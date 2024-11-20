Sheriff: Woman arrested, accused of misusing Edgewood Athletic Boosters funds

HAMILTON, Ohio — A 52-year-old woman is accused of inappropriately spending funds from the Edgewood Athletic Boosters, a booster club to support Edgewood School District student athletes.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said it began an investigation into the booster club after members reported that someone was likely misusing their funds. Officials found that Patricia Kelly Bietenduvel of Hamilton had made several purchases on the club's credit cards, receiving cash back many times.

"This criminal activity was brought to our attention by the Edgewood Athletic Boosters and we worked together to close the case," Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a release.

The sheriff's office did not report how much money Bietenduvel allegedly took. She was arrested and charged with theft, misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property — all fifth-degree felonies.