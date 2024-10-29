'See something and say something' | CPD announces creation of collaborative cold case task force

CINCINNATI — With more than 400 unsolved homicide cases in Cincinnati — some dating as far back as the 1940s — the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) has announced the launch of a collaborative cold case task force.

The task force will be led by two veteran homicide detectives within CPD, whose sole responsibility is to review unsolved homicide cases.

"When reviewing these cold cases, if prior evidence exists within (the case) that can be submitted using new technology, our detectives will activate the cold case task force," Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said.

In activating the task force, detectives will have the support and resources of partners within the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Hamilton County Coroner's Office and Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

HAPPENING NOW @WCPO: Cincinnati Police and other investigative partners are announcing the creation of a collaborative cold case task force. pic.twitter.com/rHdgkjorr5 — Connor Steffen | WCPO 9 News (@ConnorSteffenTV) October 29, 2024

"(The) ATF has a long record of working very closely with all the agencies in this room to investigate and prosecute violent gun crime in the city of Cincinnati," said Daryl McCormick, special agent in charge of the ATF Columbus Field Division. "We intend to bring a fresh look at old evidence and integrate techniques that we've used."

McCormick said some of the techniques, which the ATF uses at the Cincinnati Crime Gun Intelligence Center, include reexamining ballistic evidence using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network system.

"Obviously, DNA (analysis) was not in existence back in 1940," said Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco, the Hamilton County Coroner. "There are a lot of new techniques that our office has put into place since 1995 when DNA analysis was really just started."

Theetge said the idea was born out of a call she had with current Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

"We started talking about it — both of us, knowing we have resources, some of them are limited — but if we can combine those resources we could make this happen," Theetge said. "That is really what triggered this as a conversation."

"During my career as (a) prosecutor, I have seen first hand the healing power of closure for victims of crime," Powers, who is running for Hamilton County prosecutor in next week's election, said. "The relief on the faces of family members when they hear the word guilty in the courtroom is something you never forget."

When asked if the creation of a task force comes with any cost, Theetge said, "I do not see a negative financial impact to the city."

For Hope Dudley, the task force creation means there's a possibility she'll feel peace after patiently waiting 17 years for answers about her son's death.

Daniel "Chaz" Dudley was 26 years old when someone murdered him in a drive-by shooting in September 2007.

Hope Dudley

"You don't want anyone to hug you, because you don't know if that's the person that murdered your child," Dudley said, when asked what life is like for the family of a cold case victim.

She implores anyone with information regarding any unsolved homicide to anonymously call CrimeStoppers. Tips are welcomed by phone at 513-352-3040 or online.

"For families like mine, you don't think nobody is listening," she said. "So, I'm encouraged and my goal is to encourage somebody else that somebody is actually listening."