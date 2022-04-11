Prosecutors: 18-year-old also charged in East Price Hill murder alongside suspect shot by police in Covington

CINCINNATI — On the same day a Cincinnati police officer shot and killed a suspect in Covington, CPD announced it arrested another man in connection to a murder in East Price Hill.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said 20-year-old Ali Coulter and 18-year-old Youssouf Niangane robbed and killed Christian Jones on Bassett Road April 6. Jones was giving the two a ride in what police referred to as a bootleg cab or rideshare.

Niangane was arrested April 8 on an open murder warrant. He is currently in the Hamilton County jail on a $1 million bond.

Dan Hils, president of Cincinnati's Fraternal Order of Police, said members of CPD's Fugitive Apprehension Squad were in Covington looking for Coulter Monday morning. Hils said officers went to a family member's home for questioning when Coulter ran out the back door. Police said he pointed a loaded gun at officers and refused to comply when officers ordered him to drop the gun.

"After several commands to drop his weapon, the suspect continued forward, and our officers were forced to utilize their training to stop the threat," CPD said in a statement.

Kentucky State Police, the agency investigating the shooting, said Coulter was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he later died.

Jones's mother, Dawn, said she did not recognize the two names. She said she believes they were strangers her son was driving to make some money before he started a new job at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

