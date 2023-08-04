Prosecutor: 'Fluke Skywalker' accessed child phonography while at Cincinnati Children's Hospital

CINCINNATI — Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator 'Fluke Skywalker' allegedly accessed child porn while he was at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, a place where he previously volunteered, the prosecution said in court Friday.

John Stevens, 59, of Loveland, is facing 11 charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor or impaired person. Stevens was arrested on July 19.

In his second court appearance on Friday, the prosecution requested a higher bond than the original $200,000 that was set for Stevens. They cited the "concerning" nature of what they called his "side activity" of dressing up as Star Wars character Luke Skywalker and his access to children, such as at Cincinnati Children's where he would volunteer in the cosplay.

Stevens had multiple pictures and videos on his phone that show "very young female children" engaging in various sex acts with adult males, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Hamilton County Dave Wood. Wood also said the videos and images on Stevens' phone were "too profane to say out loud in front of the media."

The prosecution also said they have evidence that Stevens used an app to edit the downloaded content and share it with others.

According to the Hamilton County Court Clerk's website, Stevens made 10% of his issued bond and was released with an ankle monitor under house arrest. The judge added a condition to Stevens' release on Friday that he be placed under regular supervision to ensure he has no access to the internet and that no minors are in his home.

Stevens has been dressing up as the Star Wars character, Luke Skywalker, for years. According to his website, people can book the cosplayer at events to support kids' charities.

"When you have me attend your child's or adult's birthday party, fundraiser, company party or special event, I will donate 100% of your donation to local charities that help sick children," Stevens' website says.

Stevens is known to donate to the Ronald McDonald House and to the Dragonfly Foundation, according to a report from our partners at LINK NKY.

Stevens has amassed a following of more than 31,000 people across his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter "Fluke Skywalker" accounts.

Stevens' costume has also drawn national attention. At a California Comic-Con in 2016, people thought he was the real Mark Hamill, the famous actor who actually played Luke Skywalker. Thousands gathered around Stevens to try and get their picture, disrupting the entire event.

Stevens also made an appearance as "Fluke Skywalker" in last year's BLINK parade.