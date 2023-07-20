'Fantasy fuels the behavior': Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator faces child porn charges

CINCINNATI — A Loveland man and popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator, "Fluke Skywalker," is facing child porn charges.

John Stevens, 59, had multiple pictures and videos on his phone that show "very young female children" engaging in various sex acts with adult males, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Hamilton County Dave Wood said in court Thursday morning.

Stevens was arrested Wednesday. He was charged with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor or impaired person. Wood said Stevens had three videos and five images on his cell phone and that the content was "too profane to say out loud in front of the media."

When requesting that Stevens get a high bond, Wood told the judge that a psychologist determined that "fantasy fuels the behavior in this case."

Blake Sheely

Stevens has been dressing up as the Star Wars character, Luke Skywalker for years. According to his website, people can book the cosplayer at events to support kids' charities.

"When you have me attend your child's or adult's birthday party, fundraiser, company party or special event, I will donate 100% of your donation to local charities that help sick children," Stevens' website says.

Stevens is known to donate to the Ronald McDonald House and to the Dragonfly Foundation, according to a report from our partners at LINK NKY.

Stevens has amassed a following of more than 31,000 people across his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter "Fluke Skywalker" accounts.

Stevens' costume has also drawn national attention. At a California Comic-Con in 2016, people thought he was the real Mark Hamill, the famous actor who actually played Luke Skywalker. Thousands gathered around Stevens to try and get their picture, disrupting the entire event.

Stevens also made an appearance as "Fluke Skywalker" in last year's BLINK parade.

Stevens' bond was set at $200,000. He will be back in court later this month.