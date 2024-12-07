Watch Now
Police searching for Mount Adams stabbing suspect who is considered armed and dangerous

michael bowlin bolo
Cincinnati Police Department
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a man in Mount Adams one week ago.

Police said officers found a man suffering from what they described as critical injuries after a felonious assault that occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 300 block of Baum Street. The suspect in the stabbing has since been identified as 31-year-old Michael Bowlin.

Bowlin was last known to be in Madison County, Kentucky. He may be driving a tan 2006 Toyota Camry with a Kentucky plate numbered 497EAP.

Person of interest in Baum St. stabbing
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who recognizes the person in the attached photo to come forward.

Police said Bowlin is considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach him if seen.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

