CPD: Man suffering from 'critical' injuries after Mt. Adams stabbing, police searching for suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help identifying a person in connection with a stabbing that occurred Friday.

According to police, the incident took place just before 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Baum Street in Mt. Adams.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from what police described as critical injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The stabbing is being investigated as a felonious assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack or who recognizes the person in the photo to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

