Police: 3 juveniles arrested in shooting that injured 2 Woodward High School students

CINCINNATI — Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to a shooting that hospitalized two Woodward High School students.

Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were shot in what officials described as a drive-by near the intersection of Reading Road and Seymour Avenue shortly after the school dismissed on April 4. Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said Wednesday three juveniles were arrested for their involvement in the shooting. It is unclear at this time if the juveniles were also students at Woodward.

Both of the students shot were taken to local hospitals and Woodward canceled classes the following day "to support the mental well-being of students and staff."

The grandparent of a Woodward student addressed the Cincinnati Board of Education Monday demanding change.

"I am terrified for their safety," said Tara Andrews. "My grandson was one of the ones that took his hoodie and wrapped it around the boy's legs so he wouldn't lose a lot of blood."

Andrews said her grandson has not been back to school since the shooting because she said he is afraid to go back.

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright said she met with some Woodward students to discuss the shooting and hear their opinions on what needed to be changed.

"That was one of the areas that they thought if there could be a movement in the bus stop locations that would something that would make them feel more secure," said Wright.

Wright also said the students requested more school zone signs around school, as well as school humps to slow down drivers.

WCPO spoke to one Woodward High School junior off-camera who said she walks about two blocks north on Reading because she feels safer.

The Bond Hill community gathered at an emergency meeting Wednesday to address the gun violence. In late February, another student was shot near the school. Woodward was put on a precautionary lockdown and the teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This story will be updated with more information from the emergency meeting.

