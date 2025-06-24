Police: 14-year-old arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A 14-year-old has been charged with the murder of another teenager in Over-the-Rhine last week.

Cincinnati police said its Homicide Unit and Youth Services Unit arrested a 14-year-old boy Tuesday and charged him with murder, reckless homicide and two counts of felonious assault in connection with the death of 16-year-old Rasheed Mills.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Vine Street on June 19 after receiving a report about a shooting inside an apartment. When they arrived, they found Mills shot in the chest. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

WATCH: What we know about the 16-year-old shot and killed in OTR

CPD: 16-year-old dies after shooting in Over-the-Rhine apartment

Police at the scene that night reported that the suspect in the shooting had fled the area. At this time, police have not provided information on what led to the shooting.

Mills' father told us his son was a sophomore at Taft High School and worked for 3CDC at Washington Park, as well as a diabetes camp counselor. His father said the teen loved playing video games with his dad, professional wrestling and making others laugh.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.