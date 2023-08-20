Police: 1 man struck, killed in early Saturday morning hit-and-run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A man is dead after being struck by an unknown driver early Saturday morning in Wilmington, the Wilmington Police Department said.

Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, 27-year-old Daniel Smith was struck at the intersection of S. South and Sugartree streets.

Police said Smith was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Smith did not stop, and police are looking to identify them.

Surveillance video showed that suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored SUV. Police said it looks similar to a Jeep Commander or Honda Pilot.

After the hit-and-run, cameras caught the suspect driving north on N. South Street, east on E. Main Street and then north on N. Lincoln Street, police said. The vehicle was last spotted at the intersection of N. Lincoln Street and Columbus Street.

Police are asking any residents or businesses near N. Lincoln Street and Columbus Street that have cameras to review their footage for the suspect's vehicle.

Police said the vehicle may have passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3822.