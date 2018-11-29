Pike County massacre suspect Angela Wagner due in court today

WAVERLY, Ohio -- The third suspect charged with killing eight members of the Rhoden family in the Pike County massacre is due in court Thursday to hear the charges against her.

Angela Wagner, 48, is facing numerous charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications.

Authorities said that Wagner, along with her husband, 47-year-old George "Billy" Wagner III, and their two sons, 27-year-old George Wagner IV and 26-year-old Edward "Jake" Wagner," conspired to kill the eight victims and carried out the slayings on April 22, 2016 in rural Pike County. Attorney General Mike DeWine, who is also the governor-elect, said that a custody dispute played a role in the plot.

Jake Wagner and George Wagner IV were arraigned Tuesday and Wednesday. Both pleaded not guilty and are being held without bond. Judge Randy Deering granted a gag order preventing law enforcement and others involved from publicly discussing the case.

Billy Wagner's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Two other family members, Rita Newcomb and Fredericka Wagner, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to charges that they helped cover up the crimes. They are being monitored on house arrest.

