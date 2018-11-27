Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 10:16AM EST expiring November 27 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
WAVERLY, Ohio -- One of the four suspects charged in the murder of the Rhoden family pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.
Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded not guilty to 23 counts and specifications. A judge agreed he would be held without bond. Jake Wagner also waived his right to a speedy trial.
Judge Randy Deering granted a gag order requested by the prosecution and defense, which prevents all parties, including law enforcement, from talking to the media about the case.
It’s not clear what role Jake Wagner is suspected of playing in the 2016 murders of eight members of the Rhoden family. Investigators believe Jake Wagner was in a custody dispute with one of the victims, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden.