PE teacher at Riverside Academy arrested, accused of soliciting student for sexual activity

CINCINNATI — A PE teacher at Riverside Academy was arrested Monday after officials said he solicited a student to engage in sexual activity.

Micah Branch, 34, is charged with one count of importuning, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of sexual imposition after a joint investigation between the Cincinnati Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section.

Officials said investigators were able to determine that Branch had solicited a student. Officials did not say whether they believe there are any additional victims. Branch was arrested at his Madisonville home without incident.

