Jury finds Jacob Bumpass guilty of multiple charges in connection to Paige Johnson's death

BATAVIA, Ohio — After deliberation that spanned over two days, the jury has found Jacob Bumpass guilty of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of 17-year-old Paige Johnson.

The trial took place 13 years after Johnson disappeared; her remains were found in 2020 by a hiker off off State Route 276 — just 2 miles from a spot in East Fork State Park where investigators originally searched for Paige's body following her disappearance.

After three years of litigation outside of court, Bumpass's trial began on July 17.

Bumpass was never charged with Johnson's murder. That's because prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to file homicide charges, in part because coroners were unable to determine a cause of death for the 17-year-old mother.

Instead, he faced two charges: One count of tampering with evidence and one count of abuse of a corpse.

"Until somebody convinces me that this was not a homicide, I will always be a little disappointed that there will not be more justice available for the Johnson family," said Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders in 2020.

Dental records helped identify Johnson and DNA evidence allowed prosecutors to file the charges against Bumpass.

Prior to the trial's start, Johnson's sister, Brittany Haywood, said she's been looking forward to laying her sister to rest regardless of the trial's outcome.

Johnson's remains have been kept in evidence since they were recovered, and Haywood said she plans to finally bury her sister one they're released.

