PD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at 513 Lounge in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning left one man dead and two others injured, according to Middletown police.

Someone opened fire in the parking lot of 513 Lounge on N. Verity Parkway at about 2:14 a.m. after a “disturbance” inside the bar, police said.

Jerode Daijone Hill, 29, of Hamilton, died at the hospital. The two other men who were shot are expected to recover from their injuries.

The shooting marks the third deadly shooting near the bar since 2017. Two women were killed as a result of a shooting near the bar on New Year's Day in 2017. Someone shot and killed a man as he was leaving 513 Lounge in October 2020.

It is the second consecutive weekend a shooting has occurred at a Middletown bar; someone shot and injured two people at Middtown Lounge on Clark Street on March 20.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information should call Middletown police at 513-425-7700.