Two injured in shooting at Middtown Lounge in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Daylight revealed bullet holes and shattered glass at Middtown Lounge after an overnight shooting injured two people.

Someone shot a woman in the head at the lounge on Clark Street at about 1:26 a.m., according to city spokesperson Shelby Quinlivan. A man who had been shot self-transported to Atrium Medical Center.

Both victims are being treated for their gunshot wounds, Quinlivan said.

Matt Wood, WCPO Bullet holes pierced the glass of the lounge's side doors. Someone shot and injured two people at the lounge early Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7720 or Detective Morgan at 513-425-7735.