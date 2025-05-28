'Very stupid decision' | Two suspects in Big Mac Bridge fire enter guilty pleas, one apologizes

CINCINNATI — Two of the four suspects facing charges for the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge fire pleaded guilty in a Hamilton County courtroom on Wednesday.

Terry Stiles pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to one count of aggravated arson and one count of arson. He will serve nine to 13 and a half years in prison.

After entering his plea, Stiles apologized to the city of Cincinnati and the entire state of Ohio, calling his actions "stupid."

"I apologize to you guys, everybody in the state of Ohio, for doing that," Stiles said in the courtroom. "It was a very stupid decision, and I'm hoping that you guys can forgive me."

Zachary Stumpf also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, which is a 3rd degree felony. A judge set his sentencing for June 26.

In November 2024, a fire severely damaged the Ohio side approach to the Big Mac Bridge, causing the bridge to be closed for 100 days.

In December, Stumpf and Stiles were each indicted by a grand jury on three counts of aggravated arson and one count of arson after they "knowingly created a substantial risk of serious physical harm" to three different people, the indictment document said. The arson charge is tied to the damage caused to property owned by another — in this case, the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, owned by ODOT.

In February, both Stumpf and Stiles were deemed competent to stand trial.

Kaitlen Hall and James Hamilton were also each indicted on obstruction of justice charges. The indictment document says Hall lied to Cincinnati fire officials, while it says Hamilton lied to the Cincinnati Police Department.

If convicted, Hall and Hamilton could face a maximum sentence of up to six years.

Hamilton is expected to be in court on May 30, and Hall is due back in court on June 5.

It is still unclear what caused the fire or whether the investigation has concluded.

The ramifications of the fire have been considerable. Approximately 50,000 daily drivers faced significant inconveniences, and businesses in Northern Kentucky saw considerable drops in foot traffic.