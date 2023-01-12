Disc golf course at Devou Park vandalized again, reward money offered

COVINGTON, Ky. — Devou Park's disc golf course was vandalized for the second time in three months Tuesday.

The future of the course is in question after someone or some people damaged multiple baskets Tuesday. In October, a group of people stole twelve baskets. There are now two different rewards to find the people responsible.

When city workers first discovered disc golf baskets stolen and broken in October, they said they felt people were targeting the park.

"This was not a simple act of vandalism, this was a coordinated theft," said Dan Hassert, communications director for the city of Covington.

Ben Oldiges with Covington Parks & Recreation called it "a loss of joy for people."

"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of people are able to enjoy this course," Oldiges said. "It meant a lot to a lot of people."

Then on Wednesday, the city discovered more vandalism.

"It makes people that live up here feel a little bit less safe and it makes people that use the park feel unsafe. It gives the park a bad reputation," said Matt Butler with Devou Good Foundation.

Butler said he is also worried people are targeting the park. His foundation announced a $1,000 reward for information into who did this. He also said an anonymous donor is also pledging an additional $1,000 for a reward.

Now, Butler's worried about the future of the park and whether or not the city can make the repairs.

"For a second time now, they have to find the money to fix this so yeah, it's getting costly," Butler said.

The damage in October cost the city about $6,000, and they have yet to estimate the cost for the latest damage and decided whether or not it can afford to pay for the repairs.

WCPO is also waiting to hear from the city about any potential changes to the park, the hours or new infrastructure in place to make sure this doesn't happen again.

