Kings Island issues Code of Conduct cards to park guests

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island started passing out "Code of Conduct" cards to park guests on Friday.

The cards were handed out the same day charges were announced against six people, including five juveniles, related to fights in the Kings Island parking lot Sat. May 23 which were blamed for the park's early closure that evening.

The card warns parkgoers they might be ejected for the following actions:



Disruptive behavior

Fighting or horseplay

Gathering in groups that block midways

Harassing other guests

Line jumping

The amusement park also announced an increase in the security presence earlier this week to ensure the safety of guests and associates of Kings Island, according to a statement released by spokesperson Chad Showalter.