Officials: Kings Island closed early due to teens fighting in park, parking lot Saturday

Mason police, OSHP responded to reports of multiple altercations
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy of David Long, Cincy Photography
Still from video of police responding to reports of fighting inside Kings Island and in the parking lot, May 22, 2021. The amusement park closed 30 minutes early due to "unruly behavior and altercations" involving teenagers Saturday evening.
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 23, 2021
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island closed 30 minutes early Saturday evening due to "unruly behavior and altercations" involving teenagers, park officials confirmed Sunday morning.

The Mason Police Department said officers responded to reports of "unruly guests primarily juveniles" inside the park and in the parking lot. No arrests were made Saturday, police said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, and an OSHP spokesperson confirmed to WCPO there were multiple fights inside the park before a bigger altercation in the parking lot Saturday evening.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority," read a statement from Kings Island sent to WCPO Sunday morning. "On Saturday, the decision was made to close the park 30 minutes early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Kings Island."

