Kings Island announces increased security presence at park

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is increasing its security presence in response to a group of unruly parkgoers who were involved in an altercation in the parking lot Saturday, May 23.

According to a Tuesday evening news release from park spokesperson Chad Showalter, changes are being made to ensure the safety of guests and associates of Kings Island.

It states:



There will be increased security and police at the park starting the weekend of May 29.

They will continue to utilize the Protect Our Park program, where guests can report safety or security concerns via a mobile device.

The park will also implement new security protocols as they deem appropriate to keep parkgoers safe.

The release states video footage of the incident in the parking lot from Saturday, May 23 has been shared with the Mason Police Department and they believe the parties responsible for the altercation should be held accountable.

