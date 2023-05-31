Man sentenced to 25-30 years in prison after fatal Forest Park shooting in 2021

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A judge sentenced a Cincinnati man to 25-30 years in prison nearly two years after a fatal shooting in Forest Park.

Forest Park police responded to Pellston Court at around 1:30 a.m. on July 29, 2021, after a woman found a man lying in the street. When officers arrived, they said Darnay Allmond had been shot at least twice and died at the scene.

An affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court said 18-year-old Deaundre Manning and a 17-year-old girl planned to lure Allmond to Pellston Court and rob him. During the robbery, police said Manning shot and killed Allmond. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, two counts of murder and having weapons while under disability.

Manning entered a guilty plea for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. Involuntary manslaughter comes with 10-15 years in prison, while aggravated robbery is nine years. The two sentences must be served consecutively, with the total aggregate sentence being 25-30 years.

The teen girl involved in the shooting will be tried as an adult. She is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to court documents.

