Young child hospitalized with 'serious injuries' after being hit by pickup outside Winton Woods High School

Pedestrian crash outside Winton Woods High School
Posted at 3:21 PM, May 25, 2023
CINCINNATI — A 5-year-old girl is in the hospital with "serious injuries" after being hit by a pickup truck outside of Winton Woods High School, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the high school in Forest Park Thursday afternoon around 1:25 p.m. Deputies said the young girl was crossing the street with her mother when she was hit. The child's mother is not injured.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, deputies said. That driver is not facing charges tied to the crash at this time and speed, impairment and distracted driving don't appear to have been a factor in the crash "at this time," deputies said.

Sheriff's deputies said it's unclear whether the school zone was activated at the time of the crash; there is no marked crosswalk in the area where the child was hit outside Winton Woods High School.

