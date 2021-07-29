Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: One dead after Thursday morning Forest Park shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Adam Schrand
Officers with the Forest Park Police Department on scene of a homicide.
forest_park_homicide.jpg
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 05:07:12-04

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Forest Park, according to Lt. Adam Pape with the Forest Park Police Department.

Police said they responded to Pellston Court around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a woman found a man lying in the street. When officers arrived, they found the man was shot at least twice, and first responders said the man died at the scene.

The police haven't released the victims name at this time.

The police don't have any suspects in this shooting, and they are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.