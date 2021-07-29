Police: One dead after Thursday morning Forest Park shooting

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Forest Park, according to Lt. Adam Pape with the Forest Park Police Department.

Police said they responded to Pellston Court around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a woman found a man lying in the street. When officers arrived, they found the man was shot at least twice, and first responders said the man died at the scene.

The police haven't released the victims name at this time.

The police don't have any suspects in this shooting, and they are still investigating.