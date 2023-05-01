'Vicious, unprovoked attack on a stranger': Woman pulled into woods on her way to work, raped, police say

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A woman is in the hospital after being "violently attacked and raped" near a bus stop in Forest Park, police said.

On Saturday, 40-year-old German Williams beat and raped a woman with developmental disabilities while she was waiting to catch the bus to work at the corner of Winton Road and Smiley Avenue, investigators said.

"This was nothing more than a brutal attack on a susceptible victim," Sgt. Dreyer with the Forest Park Police Department said in court Monday morning. Dreyer said the victim has bites to her breasts, a broken nose and brain swelling.

Sgt. Dreyer found Williams on top of the victim.

Williams allegedly threw the victim over a guardrail and into a nearby wooded area where he beat and raped her.

The prosecution called this a "vicious, unprovoked attack on a stranger."

According to the judge, Williams was charged with illegally entering the country through Texas in 2017. He has a Nicaraguan passport, investigators said.

According to his attorney, Williams has worked in an auto shop for more than a year and he currently lives in Forest Park.

Williams is facing a 2 rape charges, a felonious assault charge and a kidnapping charge.

Williams next court date is set for May 9.

READ MORE

Largest ninja obstacle course playground in Ohio to open at Forest Park's Central Park

'She saved our lives': Family escapes house fire after 'hero' cat wakes them up, leads them outside

Forest Park man indicted after allegedly abducting, raping women multiple times in one week