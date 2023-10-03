Watch Now
Man charged with murder following Monday's death investigation in the Central Business District

Police said a 33-year-old man is under arrest.
Central Business District death investigation
Posted at 6:59 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 07:01:18-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have made an arrest following the discovery of a woman's body Monday morning at Government Square, according to a press release.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, was discovered around 5:30 a.m. near a bus stop at the intersection of East 5th Street and Walnut Street in the Central Business District.

Cincinnati police initially said the investigation was being handed over to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. However, early Tuesday morning, investigators announced that the woman's death was ruled a homicide and they made an arrest.

According to CPD, officers arrested 33-year-old Robert Harris around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Harris is charged with murder and will appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

