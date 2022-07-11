Man accused of attacking Cincinnati Police Officer with metal pipe

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Police Officer was attacked and beaten with a metal pipe after responding to a 911 call for a reported robbery near Sixth and Elm Friday night said Dan Hils, Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President.

The attack occurred after Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year CPD veteran was attempting to talk with a robbery suspect, Hils said.

The suspect, Charlando Peoples, 34, is accused of having used a concealed metal pipe to attack the officer, causing serious physical harm including several broken bones in Officer Harris' face.

Officer Harris will need reconstructive surgery, Hils said.

Peoples faces numerous charges including assault, robbery, resisting arrest and felonious assault. He is being held on $365,000 bond. Peoples next day in court is July 18.