Cincinnati police arrest man who threw urine at Streetcar operator

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man accused of throwing urine at a Streetcar operator in Over-The-Rhine Thursday night.

Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 cash reward Friday for information that would lead to the identification of a man who threw urine at an operator as she left the Streetcar Maintenance and Operations Facility on Race Street. Police said he waited for the woman to leave the facility, throwing urine he kept in a water bottle on her before running away.

Officials said the man specifically targeted the operator, who had asked him to exit the train earlier that day because he was riding the train and sleeping.

Someone spotted the man, identified as 29-year-old Pierre Bradford, and notified police. Bradford was arrested Friday near Findlay Market.

Police said Bradford was wanted for assault, but have not announced all charges.

