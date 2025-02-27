Jury finds Georgetown man guilty of shooting members of his own family, killing 1

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The man accused of killing his grandfather before shooting his grandmother and cousin in their Georgetown home in September 2023 has been found guilty.

A jury found 25-year-old Noah Clifton guilty of all eight charges — including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and attempted felonious assault — in the death of 81-year-old Ralph Neff Sr. and shootings of Margaret and Zachary Neff.

Brown County sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Walhburg East Road in Georgetown on Sept. 20, 2023, after receiving a report about an active shooter. Zachary Neff had called 911 and told dispatchers his cousin shot him and his grandparents.

"I'm shot in the face, my grandma is on the ground, I don't know if she's responsive or not," Neff said in the 911 call.

Watch body cam video from the triple shooting here:

VIDEO: Deputies respond after man shoots family members in Brown County

Zachary Neff told officials he and his grandparents were watching TV when Clifton came in and started shooting, immediately shooting his grandfather in the head before shooting his grandmother multiple times.

Margaret and Zachary Neff both survived and testified against Clifton during the trial, with Margaret Neff telling the jury that she and her husband took Clifton in during his last years of high school after his parents divorced. When Clifton was diagnosed with schizophrenia around five years ago, though, Margaret Neff said the relationship changed.

"He thought my husband was a demon, and he was filling souls, and he never liked him after that," Margaret Neff said.

Hear what they had to say here:

Family testifies against Noah Clifton on second day of Georgetown murder trial

Clifton did not testify but did request to terminate his attorney's services and represent himself. The judge denied that request due to it being "untimely made."

"You should not be my judge for this trial, for this case," Clifton told the judge. "I take it up with the legislative branch, with the D.A., District Attorney."

He also requested to be on bond, something the judge did not respond to as he was led out of the courtroom on the second day of the trial.

Clifton's sentencing will be March 7.