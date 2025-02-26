Georgetown Murder Trial | Family testifies against Noah Clifton after judge denies self-representation request

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The second day of Noah Clifton’s murder trial started with an argument over representation with Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

Clifton, 25, is facing eight charges. His lawyer told the judge their client wanted to “terminate our services” after Monday’s opening statements. The defense waived the opportunity for an opening statement.

“He feels that there’s a mistrial if I even speak on his behalf,” Clifton’s defense attorney told the judge.

Clifton stated his desire to represent himself. The judge denied the request on the basis that it was “untimely made.”

“You should not be my judge for this trial, for this case,” Clifton said. “I take it up with the legislative branch, with the D.A. District Attorney.”

The judge ignored the comment and brought in the jury.

A statement of facts provided in court says Zachary Neff told officers he and his grandparents were sitting in the living room watching TV when Clifton came into the room and started shooting. Clifton shot his grandfather, 81-year-old Ralph Neff Sr., in the head. He then shot his grandmother, 77-year-old Margaret Neff, multiple times.

Two counts for Ralph (aggravated murder and murder) and three counts each for Margaret and Zachary (attempted aggravated murder, murder and attempted felonious assault).

Victims Testify

Margaret Neff told the jury on the witness stand that she and her husband took Clifton in during his final years of high school after his parents were divorced.

She said a close relationship faltered after Clifton was diagnosed with schizophrenia, roughly five to six years ago.

“He thought my husband was a demon, and he was filling souls, and he never liked him after that,” Margaret Neff said.

She described the moment Noah walked into the living room with a gun in front of his chest.

“I said, ‘Noah, what?’ And that’s all I got out before he shot my husband in the head,” the grandmother said, adding there had not been any argument.

The couple and their grandson Zach said they were watching a TV special about “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker.

Clifton allegedly then turned the gun on her and fired two rounds.

“I don’t remember being shot at all, I don’t remember any pain,” Margaret said. “I think I asked him to spare me and he said he’d come back and finish me off later.”

Clifton’s cousin Zach, who also testified, recounts a similar comment.



During his time on the witness stand, Zach said he was concerned about being shot again. When Clifton went outside after the shooting, he said he ran to the entrance of his father’s home next-door to be able to call 911.

Zach said he didn’t know where any of their cell phones were at the time. Margaret testified a different grandson found it outside in the backyard.

Lasting Impact

Margaret said she spent three and a half months in and out of the hospital. It caused her to miss the funeral of her husband of 58 years.

It's just left a big void, it's like there's just something missing,” she said. “It still seems like a dream most of the time and not being able to wake up.”

Clifton’s Request for the Judge

After the jury was dismissed for the day, Clifton had a request for the judge: “I want to be on bond today.”

The judge did not respond as deputies led him out of the courtroom.