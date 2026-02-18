Judge denies early release for ex-cop convicted of armed robbery

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County judge on Tuesday denied the early release request of a former police officer convicted of armed robberies in 2019.

Jacob Goodwin, an ex-cop of several Tri-State police departments, is serving a 14-year sentence for a string of robberies he committed in the span of about a month back in 2017. After serving about nine years of the sentence, Goodwin's attorney filed a motion for judicial release.

In court on Tuesday, Goodwin stood before Judge Christopher McDowell, making an emotional plea for his release from state prison.

"Prison was rife with just drugs and negativity, and it's just an awful place to be," Goodwin said. "I've done the right thing. I've taken every class there is to take. I was a service dog trainer for a long period of time. I've had my security level drop all the way back down to a (level) one, which is the lowest that you can get in prison."

Goodwin's attorneys said that while still on the force, a suspect injured Goodwin during an arrest, which led to him being prescribed narcotics for the pain. That led Goodwin down a road of addiction and, eventually, crime.

"He's not a bad person. He was injured in the course of the performance of his duties," Goodwin's attorney said. "He resorted to street drugs because he was still in pain. One thing led to another. It snowballed into where he is today. I'm not making excuses, but that is how this all started."

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich spoke in court on behalf of the state of Ohio. She said Goodwin used his prior law enforcement experience to commit five aggravated robberies, traumatizing the victims.

"Judicial release will not be in the best interest of the community, given his past and the types of actions he chose to do," Pillich said. "Some people would have learned from that fall from grace, but this man did not. He went into prison and ... decided to deal drugs in prison."

Goodwin said he never intended to hurt anyone during the course of his crime spree, and his only focus was getting drug money.

"There wasn't any, 'I'm going to get violent with somebody if they don't give me what I want,'" Goodwin said. "I want to be very clear about that."

Goodwin also admitted to being involved with drugs in prison, but blamed it on his cellmate, who "was heavily involved in the drug trade in prison." Goodwin said he hasn't had any disciplinary infractions in recent years.

"I didn't get to choose him as a cellmate; it's just the nature of what happens in prison," he said. "Considering the future down the line, should have told (on them)? Maybe. But prison for an ex-police officer is not an easy place, sir."

In denying the motion for early release, Judge McDowell said not only did Goodwin traumatize individuals, but he was not a model inmate.

"Mr. Goodwin, you seriously traumatized a lot of people. You used your skills and training as a law enforcement officer to escape and elude and commit crimes," said Judge McDowell. "Every week, I see between four to seven individuals who are almost hopelessly addicted to drugs. None of them robs anyone. Just you."