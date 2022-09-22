Indiana man indicted on 40 counts of possession of child pornography

NEWPORT, Ky. — A man now living in Indiana was indicted by a grand jury on 40 counts of child pornography.

Authorities arrested Stefan Soder and booked him in the Campbell County Jail Tuesday, but he's now out on a $10,000 bond.

While the 10-page indictment doesn't go into the specifics of the case, it says Soder had possession of "matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor" from around January 2021 to February 2022.

Soder is due back in court on Oct. 7. There were no details on how many possible victims there are, but the age is listed as "under the age of 12." The charges in the court calendar also say "dist," which is usually short for distribution.

WCPO called Soder's attorney but never heard back Wednesday. WCPO also reached out to Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass who declined an on-camera interview and declined to give more information about the case, other than telling WCPO that Soder has not yet been arraigned.

Indiana court records show Soder had an extradition hearing on Sept. 16, but waived his right to that hearing, which is consistent with the time of the charges he has now in Kentucky. It appears through court records Soder is now living near Indianapolis after at one point living in the Tri-State. WCPO also reached out to Soder, and we're waiting to hear back.

