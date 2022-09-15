Cincinnati mother indicted, accused of killing second child as a result of co-sleeping

CINCINNATI — A grand jury has indicted a Cincinnati woman who the Hamilton County Prosector's Office said lost her second child as a result of co-sleeping.

The prosecutor's office said Brooke Hunter's infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier. Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping after her first child's death, said Amy Clausing with the prosecutor's office.

Co-sleeping, or bed-sharing, is when a parent sleeps in close physical or social contact with their child — often in the same bed or on a couch or chair. Cincinnati Children's advises parents to never nap while holding a baby nor sleep in the same bed as their child.

"The safest place for your baby to sleep is in the room where you sleep, but not in your bed," the hospital's website says.

Because Hunter had been warned, her second child's death is considered a homicide. Hunter was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges.

A warrant was issued for Hunter's arrest.

