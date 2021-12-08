Ft. Washington Way at US-50 as police investigate shooting

CINCINNATI — Eastbound Ft. Washington Way is shut down at US-50 as the Cincinnati Police Department investigates a shooting.

CPD said a man shot at least once in the midsection arrived at Christ Hospital in Mt. Auburn Tuesday night. He has since been moved to UC Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Two or three bullet holes were found in the driver's side of the man's SUV. Police have shut down eastbound Ft. Washington Way near US-50, investigating the shooting as a possible road rage incident.

Cincinnati Police confirm a man was shot while driving on I-71/Ft. Washington Way. Investigating as a road rage incident. Victim drove himself to Christ Hospital, and is now at UCMC in critical condition. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/SxIXIwLpwT — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) December 8, 2021

