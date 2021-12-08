Watch
Ft. Washington Way at US-50 as police investigate shooting

Posted at 7:58 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 20:03:43-05

CINCINNATI — Eastbound Ft. Washington Way is shut down at US-50 as the Cincinnati Police Department investigates a shooting.

CPD said a man shot at least once in the midsection arrived at Christ Hospital in Mt. Auburn Tuesday night. He has since been moved to UC Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Two or three bullet holes were found in the driver's side of the man's SUV. Police have shut down eastbound Ft. Washington Way near US-50, investigating the shooting as a possible road rage incident.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is received.

