Highway patrol: Troopers investigating road rage shooting on I-71

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A driver requested assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday morning, saying another driver shot his car during a fit of road rage, the agency said.

A news release Friday indicated the driver was headed south around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 71 near Ohio 123 when the road rage incident began with another driver. The two continued south on the freeway for roughly 4 miles until a bullet hit the victim's front passenger door. The shooting suspect then fled the scene, according to OSHP investigators.

No one was hurt in the incident, the release said.

Troopers are seeking a white Scion xB with Kentucky plates and described the suspect as a white male with medium-length hair.

The highway patrol asked that anyone who has information about this incident to call investigators at 513-932-4444.